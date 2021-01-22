Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 23,265 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $548.50. 5,923,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,693,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.