Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,129 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.07.

