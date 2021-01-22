Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,789 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,752,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $140.27. 1,976,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

