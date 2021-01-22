Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,590 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.15. 981,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

