Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,252,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.