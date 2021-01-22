Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,862 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 163,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 159,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.20. 139,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

