Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 14.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

HMOP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.