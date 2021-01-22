Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,122 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.11% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.31. 15,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,083. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $117.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

