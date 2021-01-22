Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock remained flat at $$92.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 914,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

