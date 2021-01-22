Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 103,575 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,575 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,440,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

JKE stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.45. 36,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,651. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $299.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

