Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 118,323 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,693,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $96.09.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.