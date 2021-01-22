Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,551 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.61. 460,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

