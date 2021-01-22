Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 176,485 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,485 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.38. 4,436,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.