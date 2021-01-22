Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,076 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

Shares of MA traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.99. 3,820,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,295. The company has a market cap of $327.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.