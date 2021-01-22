Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 18,718 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,718 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $793,000.

VONE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.00. 25,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,846. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.51 and a 1-year high of $180.87.

