Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,237 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,102,000 after buying an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,909,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after buying an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

