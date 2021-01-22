Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21,616 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of JKK traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.18. 18,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.22. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $339.58.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

