Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,316 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

