Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 312,739 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 776.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. 5,272,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,832. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

