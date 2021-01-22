Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 36,766 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,766 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.29. 26,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,824. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.19 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.31.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

