Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 38,751 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 5.89% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROUS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

