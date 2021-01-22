Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 49,312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.58. 742,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

