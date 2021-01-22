Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 55,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,892.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 97,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 96,363 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

