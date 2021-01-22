Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 65,423 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,423 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.28. The stock had a trading volume of 646,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,130. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

