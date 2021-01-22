Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 708,492 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,665,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,650,292. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $49.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.