Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 72,955 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 115,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,464. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

