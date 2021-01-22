Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724,291 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 5.98% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $121,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 89,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 448.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 60,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 114,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 27,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 579,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,663. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

