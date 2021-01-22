Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.79 and its 200-day moving average is $340.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $401.15.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

