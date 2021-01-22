Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,328,000 after purchasing an additional 639,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,141,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,020,000 after acquiring an additional 217,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,683,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 454,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,340. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.208 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

