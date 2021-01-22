Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.88

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 23124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $7,769,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth $5,899,000.

About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

