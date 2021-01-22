Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Decreased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,704 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $259,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 33.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.20 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

