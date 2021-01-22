Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $292.67

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $292.67 and traded as high as $348.50. Aviva plc (AV.L) shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 6,113,834 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.91) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374 ($4.89).

The company has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09). Also, insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

