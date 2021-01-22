Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) were down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

