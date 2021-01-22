Axe Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $211,913.51 and approximately $107,885.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.85 or 0.00613533 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000138 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

