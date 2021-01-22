Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $929,838.07

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 66.3% higher against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $929,838.07 and $47,578.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $196.01 or 0.00589369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.09 or 0.04369216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Axis DeFi Token Trading

Axis DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.