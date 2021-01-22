Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Sells $292,573.98 in Stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,551.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.