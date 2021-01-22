AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Equities analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 695,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 295,504 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 329,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

