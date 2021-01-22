AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.
AZRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 695,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 295,504 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 329,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 303,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 239,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.14% of the company’s stock.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.
