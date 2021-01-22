B. Riley Boosts Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $13.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $8.11 on Friday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

