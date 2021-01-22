B. Riley Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comerica stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.