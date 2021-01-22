B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) PT Lowered to C$6.50

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTO. Raymond James upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.14.

Get B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) alerts:

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,848. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.