Badger DAO Price Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for about $11.75 or 0.00036313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

Badger DAO Token Trading

Badger DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

