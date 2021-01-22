Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.