Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

