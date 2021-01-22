Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

BKR opened at $22.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

