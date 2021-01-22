Banano (BAN) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Banano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $52,585.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00125585 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,621 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,149 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

