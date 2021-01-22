Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.50 ($2.94) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.61 ($3.07).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.