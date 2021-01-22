Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $242.32

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.32 and traded as low as $233.95. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $234.30, with a volume of 1,419,224 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.81.

Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

