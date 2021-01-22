Band Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $161.58 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $179.16 million and $161.58 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00026184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00569448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.65 or 0.04183084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016322 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol's official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

