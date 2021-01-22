Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

