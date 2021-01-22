Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

